Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Kevin Rendino Purchases 28,768 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Rendino bought 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $130,606.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $130,606.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.63. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 854,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,146,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 768,534 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

