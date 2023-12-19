Syscoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $93.26 million and $2.00 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.40 or 0.00531519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00112688 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00020961 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

