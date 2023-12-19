T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,717 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.52% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $482,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

