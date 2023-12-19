Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Tanger were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Tanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Tanger by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SKT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tanger from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tanger from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Tanger Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.54%.

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

