Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $137.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.