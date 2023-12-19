TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 36,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.94. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

