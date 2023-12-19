Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $258.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Teleflex stock opened at $253.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.11 and its 200 day moving average is $221.75. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

