Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $121.14 on Monday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. The company has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 229.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 243.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

