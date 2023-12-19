Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

