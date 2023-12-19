Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of THC stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.23. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

