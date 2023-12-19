Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.77.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.08 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $801.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

