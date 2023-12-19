Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 145.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.18.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

