Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) CEO Randy Milby Buys 29,000 Shares of Stock

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) CEO Randy Milby acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Randy Milby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Randy Milby bought 10,000 shares of Tharimmune stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000.00.

Tharimmune Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Tharimmune stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31. Tharimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $359,310.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune ( NASDAQ:THAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.50). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tharimmune, Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

