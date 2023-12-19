The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AES by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,553,000 after purchasing an additional 844,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AES by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,911,000 after purchasing an additional 693,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,147 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AES shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

