The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %

ALL stock opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

