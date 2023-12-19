The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Lifted by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $6,681,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

