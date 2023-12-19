The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,590 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $21,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after buying an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

