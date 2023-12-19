The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cato by 1,490.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cato by 1,639.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 259,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 244,414 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cato by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 210,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cato by 1,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 169,482 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cato during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cato alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Cato Stock Performance

NYSE:CATO opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Cato has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter.

Cato Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Cato’s payout ratio is currently -424.97%.

About Cato

(Get Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.