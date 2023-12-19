The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

