The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $178.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

