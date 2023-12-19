The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.31 and a 200-day moving average of $311.78. The company has a market capitalization of $349.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

