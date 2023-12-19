The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $349.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.31 and its 200-day moving average is $311.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

