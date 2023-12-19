The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $40.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

