The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

