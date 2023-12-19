The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

