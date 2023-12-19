The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

