The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Head to Head Review

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 25.68% 39.20% 7.79%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $17.24 million 1.79 -$141.34 million N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies $3.43 billion 5.86 $954.33 million $12.75 21.80

This table compares The9 and FLEETCOR Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Risk & Volatility

The9 has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The9 and FLEETCOR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 0 6 10 0 2.63

FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus price target of $283.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than The9.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats The9 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides vehicle and mobility solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, the company provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

