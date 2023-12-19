Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0446 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $285.05 million and $5.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00096106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,385,905,170 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

