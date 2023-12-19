Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of TLRY opened at $1.98 on Monday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 77.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

