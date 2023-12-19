Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Timberline Resources and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 509.76%. Given Vista Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$5.96 million N/A N/A Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.05) -8.20

This table compares Timberline Resources and Vista Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -25.81% -24.59% Vista Gold N/A -78.02% -70.32%

About Timberline Resources



Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Vista Gold



Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. Vista Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

