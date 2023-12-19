TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 7,657 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $176,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

TimkenSteel stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $991.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. Analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 755,214 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,683,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

