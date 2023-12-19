TomoChain Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $75.76 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars.

