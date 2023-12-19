Toro (TTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 10/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 20th. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toro Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. Toro has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.