Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

