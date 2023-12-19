Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of TPZ stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
