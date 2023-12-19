Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRML. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRML

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRML opened at $19.00 on Friday. Tourmaline Bio has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,890,253.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,950 shares of company stock worth $515,022. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.