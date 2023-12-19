Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $344.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $347.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total value of $9,408,503.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,624 shares of company stock valued at $170,064,214. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.