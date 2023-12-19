TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TowneBank

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

TowneBank Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,391,000 after acquiring an additional 678,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $18,040,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TOWN opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.