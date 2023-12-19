TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.
TOWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Report on TowneBank
Institutional Trading of TowneBank
TowneBank Trading Down 1.0 %
TOWN opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $31.76.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 43.10%.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TowneBank
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.