Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,291 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 916,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,177,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.