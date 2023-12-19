Transform Wealth LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

