Transform Wealth LLC Sells 11,679 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $580.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $589.77 and a 200-day moving average of $533.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $550.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

