Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,225 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NKE opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

