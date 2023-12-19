Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $215.00 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.43 and its 200-day moving average is $190.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.