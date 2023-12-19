Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 1,771 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

