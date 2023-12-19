Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 571 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $280.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $288.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.34 and its 200-day moving average is $250.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

