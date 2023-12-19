Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $143.49. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

