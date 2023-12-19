Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.92. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

