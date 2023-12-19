Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $629,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 849,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,028,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $154,760,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 587.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,554 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.