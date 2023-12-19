Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 110,432 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.