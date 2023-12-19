Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,336 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

