Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after purchasing an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 218,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 684,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 206,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

JAZZ stock opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

